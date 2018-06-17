Zacks: Analysts Expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (DCT) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DCT Industrial Trust Inc (NYSE:DCT) to announce $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DCT Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. DCT Industrial Trust reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DCT Industrial Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DCT Industrial Trust.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCT Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DCT Industrial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

In related news, CFO Matthew T. Murphy sold 18,000 shares of DCT Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $1,032,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DCT Industrial Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.74. The stock had a trading volume of 431,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,092. DCT Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. DCT Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

About DCT Industrial Trust

DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States. DCT's actively-managed portfolio is strategically located near population centers and well-positioned to take advantage of market dynamics.

