Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.56). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,665.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.72%.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 422,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,151. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $280,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply