Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.56). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,665.11% and a negative return on equity of 123.72%.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 422,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,151. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider James B. Weissman sold 8,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $116,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $127,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Weissman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $297,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $280,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

