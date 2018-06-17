Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $35.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $36.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Emerson L. Brumback sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,101.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $775,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $253,941 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,548,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,402.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 334.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,193,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 918,500 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 900,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 338,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 896,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,476. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.