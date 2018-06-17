Zacks: Analysts Expect First American Financial Corp (FAF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First American Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. First American Financial reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First American Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First American Financial.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.67%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other First American Financial news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 27,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,423,113.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,990.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in First American Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth $252,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in First American Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,008 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 966,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in First American Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 52,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

FAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,322. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.81. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

