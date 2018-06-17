Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property (FCPT) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.35. Four Corners Property reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property.

Four Corners Property (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Four Corners Property had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 481,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property by 467.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property by 13.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.54. 9,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,137. Four Corners Property has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.01.

About Four Corners Property

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

