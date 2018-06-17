Zacks: Analysts Expect FreightCar America (RAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). FreightCar America posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.11. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAIL. Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other FreightCar America news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $117,769.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $149,084.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $322,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 74,494 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,075. FreightCar America has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $215.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.48.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

