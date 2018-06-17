Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Heritage Commerce reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 21.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.94. 100,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,037. The stock has a market cap of $720.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $707,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 68.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,209,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 491,653 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 431,652 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth about $6,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,872,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 131,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 104,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

