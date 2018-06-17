Zacks: Analysts Expect JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $7.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.34 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other JetBlue Airways news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 16,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $312,909.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,716.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock valued at $488,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 873,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 99,616 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 5,105,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,658. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

