Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (LAWS) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.18. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAWS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691. The company has a market capitalization of $213.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

In related news, major shareholder Private Discipline Master Lkcm bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Decata bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,046.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,959.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.