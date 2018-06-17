Zacks: Analysts Expect MDC Partners (MDCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) will post $373.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.70 million to $376.60 million. MDC Partners reported sales of $390.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MDC Partners will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MDC Partners.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.73 million. MDC Partners had a net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

MDCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MDC Partners in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MDC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MDC Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

Shares of MDC Partners traded up $0.10, reaching $4.25, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 453,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,328. The stock has a market cap of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. MDC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 99.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MDC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

