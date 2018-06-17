Zacks: Analysts Expect Myokardia Inc (MYOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will announce sales of $6.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00 million. Myokardia reported sales of $5.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full-year sales of $26.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.21 million to $33.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $37.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 235.47%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYOK. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

MYOK traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 1,131,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,699. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.53.

In other news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $143,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,683 shares of company stock valued at $760,121. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

