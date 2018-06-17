Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $153.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.04 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $145.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $620.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.90 million to $629.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $655.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $619.02 million to $689.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Capital One cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $45.00 price objective on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In related news, insider Julian E. Whitehurst sold 25,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $1,023,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,167,990.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 16,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $705,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,680 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,725,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,695,000 after purchasing an additional 652,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,085,000 after purchasing an additional 767,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,467,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,375,000 after buying an additional 107,639 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,253,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,986,000 after buying an additional 1,281,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,843,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NNN traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.96. 650,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,475. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

