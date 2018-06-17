Zacks: Analysts Expect NewLink Genetics Co. (NLNK) to Post -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NewLink Genetics Co. (NASDAQ:NLNK) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewLink Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). NewLink Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.57) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewLink Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewLink Genetics.

Get NewLink Genetics alerts:

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.06. NewLink Genetics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 193.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLNK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on NewLink Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NewLink Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of NewLink Genetics in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NewLink Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in NewLink Genetics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,347,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 848,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 405,820 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,096,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 847,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 6,778.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 486,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NewLink Genetics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewLink Genetics traded up $0.04, hitting $5.44, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,457. NewLink Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $198.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing NLG2103, a combination of indoximod and standard of care checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating patients with advanced melanoma; and Indigo301, a combination of indoximod with a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic melanoma, as well as combination of indoximod with other cancer therapeutics for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, pediatric brain tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NewLink Genetics (NLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NewLink Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLink Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.