Zacks: Analysts Expect Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) will report sales of $105.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noble Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.94 million and the highest is $114.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners reported sales of $57.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $464.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.00 million to $544.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $603.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $788.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noble Midstream Partners.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 53.98% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBLX opened at $49.86 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services. The company operates in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

