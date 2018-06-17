Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.60 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Jefferies Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on Omega Healthcare Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $34.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,168,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,837,000 after purchasing an additional 541,017 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 845,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 114,148 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5,518.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.