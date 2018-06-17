Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn National Gaming (PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The business had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Shares of PENN opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $3,117,876.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,161.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 84,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $2,547,745.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,817.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 8,807.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 103,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 102,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $5,169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

