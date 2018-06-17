Zacks: Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $2.59. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 188.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $10.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.82 to $16.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Penn Virginia traded down $1.92, hitting $77.08, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 293,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 174,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $11,589,610.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 59.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

