Zacks: Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will post $58.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.20 million. Q2 posted sales of $47.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $238.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $238.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $294.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $299.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Q2’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

QTWO remained flat at $$57.15 during trading on Monday. 572,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,257. Q2 has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.06 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $1,992,952.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $113,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,330 shares of company stock worth $20,968,894 in the last 90 days. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $1,007,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Q2 by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 23,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.