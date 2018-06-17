Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral (RNG) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on RingCentral and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,519,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $501,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $781,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,436 shares of company stock worth $17,689,457. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 389,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,858,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 440,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,853. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -217.71 and a beta of 0.67. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $81.20.

RingCentral announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.