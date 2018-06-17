Zacks: Analysts Expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $34.10 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 667,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,982,000 after purchasing an additional 183,850 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.