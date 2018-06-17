Zacks: Analysts Expect Terex Co. (TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages predict that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.35 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Terex had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Terex from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, insider Steve Filipov sold 8,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $388,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,365 shares of company stock valued at $419,688 and sold 56,027 shares valued at $2,250,088. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 3,247.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 155,159 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its stake in shares of Terex by 602.6% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $40.69 on Friday. Terex has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

