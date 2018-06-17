Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.89 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

TriCo Bancshares traded up $0.65, hitting $39.57, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 78,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $902.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

