Zacks: Analysts Expect Twitter Inc (TWTR) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Twitter reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Get Twitter alerts:

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.56 million. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,489,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,527,232. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 763.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.90. Twitter has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a current ratio of 10.23.

In other news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $39,958.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $194,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,189,583 shares of company stock valued at $106,820,609. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 402,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Twitter by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 18.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Twitter by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,845 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 62.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twitter (TWTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.