Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa (V) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Visa (NYSE:V) to announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.06. Visa posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 48.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Visa from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $1,075,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $1,071,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 911,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 184,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,260,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,732,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

