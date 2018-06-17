Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $85.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $83.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $339.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $342.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $345.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.91 million to $348.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 873,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development.

Earnings History and Estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

