Zacks: Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $85.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $83.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $339.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.50 million to $342.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $345.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.91 million to $348.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.15 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

WRE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.55. The company had a trading volume of 873,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT is a self-administered, equity real estate investment trust investing in income-producing properties in the greater Washington metro region. Washington REIT owns a diversified portfolio of 49 properties, totaling approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily units, and land held for development.

