Zacks: Analysts Set $19.00 Target Price for RYB Education Inc – (RYB)

Shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $19.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RYB Education in a report on Thursday, May 31st.

Shares of RYB Education stock remained flat at $$20.32 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 279,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,440. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $582.43 million and a PE ratio of 75.26.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.75 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in RYB Education during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of RYB Education by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth $27,949,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

