Zacks: Analysts Set $2.75 Target Price for Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (SAUC)

Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diversified Restaurant an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Diversified Restaurant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Restaurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diversified Restaurant stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Restaurant Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 3.03% of Diversified Restaurant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Restaurant traded down $0.02, reaching $1.14, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 million, a P/E ratio of -22.80, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.23. Diversified Restaurant has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter. Diversified Restaurant had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Restaurant (SAUC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.