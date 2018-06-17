Zacks: Analysts Set $28.00 Target Price for nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given nVent Electric an industry rank of 49 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.80. 3,085,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,369. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $28.93.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 698,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $18,663,246.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,892,194 shares of company stock valued at $48,477,241.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc provides electrical connection and protection solutions. It designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services products and solutions that connect and protect some of the equipment, buildings, and critical processes. The company offers enclosures, electrical connections and fastening, and thermal management solutions across industry-leading.

