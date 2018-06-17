Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AlarmCom Hldg Inc (ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. AlarmCom posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 57.77% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. AlarmCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. TheStreet raised AlarmCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. First Analysis set a $52.00 price target on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

In other news, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,998,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,519.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 114,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $5,104,718.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,256 shares of company stock valued at $18,878,015. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,418 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,416,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,152 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 820,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 683,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the 4th quarter valued at $13,927,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at $9,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom traded up $0.03, reaching $45.52, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 408,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,635. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

