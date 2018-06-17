Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoWeb (AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $29.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.94 million and the lowest is $29.91 million. AutoWeb reported sales of $34.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $125.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.32 million to $126.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $132.74 million per share, with estimates ranging from $132.47 million to $133.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 million. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 55.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on AutoWeb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on AutoWeb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

In other AutoWeb news, insider Jared Robert Rowe bought 60,975 shares of AutoWeb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan bought 42,296 shares of AutoWeb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $152,688.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 157,545 shares of company stock valued at $552,415. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTO. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $4,622,000. Ariel Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter worth $2,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

AUTO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,412. The company has a market cap of $47.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.53. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as an automotive marketing services company in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, as well as finance leads program, which provides vehicle financing and other services from dealers or financial institutions.

