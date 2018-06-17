Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $438,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 277,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 4,413,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,834,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,071 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 553,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yost Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 181,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,169,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 229,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.76%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

