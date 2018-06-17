Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cimpress NV (CMPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.71 Million

Analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post $635.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.30 million and the highest is $642.12 million. Cimpress posted sales of $564.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $636.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.66 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Aegis restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $107,468.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katryn Blake sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $648,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,580. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cimpress by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cimpress by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,622,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cimpress by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.12. 143,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -107.55, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.17. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $80.61 and a 12 month high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

