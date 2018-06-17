Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report $56.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.40 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $53.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full year sales of $229.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $227.90 million to $231.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $245.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $243.90 million to $247.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.51 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Enterprise Financial Services remained flat at $$55.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,230. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $63,648.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 42,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,105.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $39,022.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,677.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,251,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 56.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 224.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

