Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $128.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.32 million to $130.20 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $100.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $522.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.14 million to $526.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $569.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $558.25 million to $582.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $116.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTLF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $1,124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $1,236,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA traded down $0.10, reaching $55.65, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 387,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 17.33%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

