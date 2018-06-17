Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina (ILMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.16. Illumina reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.36.

In other Illumina news, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.13, for a total value of $690,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,222.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.80, for a total transaction of $269,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,035 shares of company stock worth $6,611,597. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86. Illumina has a one year low of $167.98 and a one year high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

