Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.36). Intec Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Intec Pharma from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of Intec Pharma traded up $0.10, reaching $4.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,670. Intec Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $146.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $8,607,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

