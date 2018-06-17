Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.30. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $259.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $11.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 101,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 56,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,451 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum traded down $0.19, reaching $8.36, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,068. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.