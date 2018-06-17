Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $16.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.55 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $261.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 138,700 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $1,334,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 572,823 shares of company stock worth $5,649,357 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 58,274,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,754,000 after purchasing an additional 756,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,189,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,350 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.68, hitting $12.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,431,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,376. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.42.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply