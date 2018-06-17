Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.64 Million

Analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report $16.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.30 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.55 million to $80.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.78 million per share, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $261.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In related news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 138,700 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $1,334,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 572,823 shares of company stock worth $5,649,357 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 58,274,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,754,000 after purchasing an additional 756,673 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,189,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,350 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 548,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.68, hitting $12.28, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 1,431,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,376. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.42.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

