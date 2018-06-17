Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report $179.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.33 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $129.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $751.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $805.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $883.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $809.50 million to $979.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Matador Resources had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 3,438,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,206. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

