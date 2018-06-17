Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MGM Resorts International (MGM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Shares of MGM Resorts International traded down $0.20, reaching $31.23, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 9,223,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $38.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $49,039.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock valued at $349,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

