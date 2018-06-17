Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post $327.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.47 million and the lowest is $324.25 million. Realty Income posted sales of $300.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 953,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $60.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.16.

The company also recently announced a jun 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.04%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.95%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Kathleen Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,387.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,303.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

