Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Brokerages expect that Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $2.72. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.97 to $12.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.58.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.00 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $279.43 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $225.74 and a 12 month high of $292.97.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

