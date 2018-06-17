Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toro Co (TTC) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Toro reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Toro.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of Toro traded down $0.16, hitting $62.03, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 726,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,612. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Toro has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $801,947.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,807.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $488,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 164.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.