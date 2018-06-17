Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unit Co. (UNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) will announce sales of $197.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $207.58 million and the lowest is $188.00 million. Unit posted sales of $170.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unit will report full year sales of $828.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $862.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $914.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $959.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Unit.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Unit had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 target price on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Unit in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,094,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unit by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,468,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,306,000 after purchasing an additional 221,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,470,000 after purchasing an additional 161,807 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unit by 33.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,629,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 407,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Unit in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNT traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,327. Unit has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

