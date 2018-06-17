Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Werner Enterprises (WERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Werner Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $562.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Diane K. Duren purchased 7,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $253,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,321.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $2,581,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,309.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises traded up $0.35, hitting $39.00, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 610,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,891. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

