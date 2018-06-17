Zacks: Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. AptarGroup posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,533. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.55. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $96.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $2,299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,457.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $4,664,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,493 shares of company stock worth $12,983,611 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

