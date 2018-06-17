Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, hitting $2.21, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,270,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,993. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris acquired 920,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $2,118,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 236,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,098,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 121,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 120,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

