Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.98 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, hitting $2.21, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,270,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,993. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.52.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter J. Barris acquired 920,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, with a total value of $2,118,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 236,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $503,700.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,098,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,711 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 121,350 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 360.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 120,445 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply