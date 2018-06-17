Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $469.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $469.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $453.67 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $466.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $12.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Brown & Brown traded up $0.26, reaching $28.04, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 955,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,336. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 35,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $1,889,355.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,355.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $7,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 703,032 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 30,953 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

