Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cactus (WHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.14 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of Cactus opened at $31.91 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Cactus has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $34,585,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $27,469,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $953,000. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

