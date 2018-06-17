Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ciner Resources LP (CINR) to Post $0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.71. Ciner Resources reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Ciner Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.54%.

CINR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciner Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciner Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ciner Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ciner Resources in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ciner Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CINR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.66. 28,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,213. Ciner Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $507.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 109.66%.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

